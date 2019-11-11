Lebogang Manyama has been called up to the Bafana Bafana squad. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana have called up Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama for two CAF Africa Cup of Nations clashes against Ghana and Sudan. Manyama replaced the injured Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns in the camp which assembled in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

The locally-based members of the squad will fly out to Accra on Monday evening. The overseas-based contingent of Lebohang Phiri, Bongani Zungu, Lebo Mothiba (all France); Thulani Serero (Abu Dhabi); Percy Tau, Darren Keet (both Belgium); as well as Kamohelo Mokotjo (England) will join up with their teammates in Accra.

The first match will be against Ghana on Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

After the match, the team will drive back to Accra (it's a three-hour drive) and then prepare for an early morning flight to Johannesburg. The team is expected back home on Friday evening.