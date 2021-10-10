Bafana Bafana can't over celebrate Ethiopia win after Ghana keep up the pressure

The Black Stars, who suffered a shock loss to Bafana at FNB Stadium last month, returned to winning ways after defeating Zimbabwe 3-1 at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Cape Town – Bafana Bafana cannot over celebrate their confidence-boosting Group G Fifa World Cup away victory over Ethiopia after Ghana kept the pressure on Hugo Broos' team.

Bafana lead Group G with seven points from three matches, but Ghana are now just a point behind after Mohammed Kudus put the Black Stars ahead.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona levelled matters for Zimbabwe early in the second half from the penalty spot, but Thomas Partey restored the lead for the hosts in the 66th minute until Andre Ayew sealed the deal for Ghana with a third goal.

Bafana have another crucial tie against Ethiopia on Tuesday at the FNB Stadium, which will also have additional importance as it will be the first time that South African sports fans will be allowed to attend live matches since the Covid-19 lockdown 18 months ago.