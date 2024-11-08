Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos advises Percy Tau to quit Al Ahly to revive national team career

Last time around, Broos explained he had been asked by Tau to be left out, but this time, the Belgian explained that the former Brighton forward’s situation at his club contributed to him being excluded. “You know Percy Tau [doesn’t] play anymore. For the moment, he is always on the bench,” Broos said when speaking to journalists. “So, I said already two months ago the environment for him in Al Ahly is not positive,” said Broos.

“... they wanted to sell him, then he wasn’t sold. And then you have the critics on social media from South Africa who were not happy with his performances.” That, Broos said, contributed to his exclusion. However, the Belgian added that despite this, the door back into the national team was not completely shut for the 30-year-old who has been capped 50 times at international level. According to Broos, Tau needed to get to a place where he was enjoying his football again.

“I hope, really hope, that he can change clubs, that he can be in a more positive environment, that he can make the performances again that we can expect from him. “And then he will be again a very important player for Bafana Bafana,” said Broos. Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine. Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana. Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux.