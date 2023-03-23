Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos happy to have a fully fit Percy Tau at camp

Johannesburg — Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes his team can repel Liberia when the two nations meet in a Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium Friday. One of South Africa’s trusted stars, Percy Tau, is looking fresh and sharp following a worrying spell with Egyptian giants Al Ahly last year.

After joining Ahly from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021, a lot was expected from Tau when he reunited with mentor Pitso Mosimane and Tau started off well in the land of the Pharaohs but a string of injuries and the departure of Mosimane saw him fall down in the pecking order, subsequently missing out on Bafana’s matches last year. These include Bafana’s European tour, 2024 Afcon qualifier against Morocco - where they lost 2-1 - and the recent friendlies against Sierra Leone, Botswana, Mozambique and Angola. However, under coach Marcel Koller, Tau is roaring again at Al Ahly. It is a development that’s been welcomed by Broos ahead of the crucial back-to-back qualifiers against Liberia (in Soweto this evening and Monrovia on Tuesday).

“I think Percy, little by little, is again at his best level. For me, certainly here, at (Mamelodi) Sundowns he was the best player in his team,” Broos said. “He is fresh again and I see it also in training. Before last year, he looked like he had 50kg on each leg. Now he is fresh and he takes action. He is the Percy Tau I like and that I know from Belgium.” Tau featured for Belgian outfits SG Union, Club Brugge and Anderlecht on loan before being recalled by Brighton in England.

“The first time I arrived here during the World Cup qualifiers it was Percy at 50% or maybe less with all the injuries he had. But now he has fully recovered and he is playing all the games." Before assembling for camp, Tau has been key in the Egyptians' fight for a knockout spot in the CAF Champions League and he scored in their last two Group B games. “I do not speak with every player and he is feeling good. It’s normal, hey? He is playing and he is decisive also,” Broos said.