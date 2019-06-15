The Team 1 that was used by Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter in the first half of the practice match against Ghana on Saturday. Photo: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

Bafana Bafana played to a 0-0 draw with Ghana in their first Africa Cup of Nations practice match in Dubai on Saturday. Coach Stuart Baxter utilised two separate teams in each half – with the match played behind closed doors – to assess the players, although Team 1 appeared to be the first-choice side that included the likes of Percy Tau, Thulani Serero and captain Thulani Hlatshwayo.

According to the Bafana Twitter account, Ghana had more opportunities in the first half at the Dubai Police Academy, where the match was played in hot conditions.

But before halftime, Serero was brought down outside the box, and Tau’s free kick went just wide.

Team 2 came out for the second half, and most of them looked like they would be the back-up players, such as striker Lars Veldwijk, Bongani Zungu and Tiyani Mabunda.

Veldwijk had two chances on goal before the hour mark, but they were both kept out by the Ghana defence, and Lebogang Maboe’s shot from distance was also blocked.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams managed to make what was described as a “world-class save” from a corner.

Coach Stuart Baxter will be pleased that his team at least didn’t concede any goals, and now he will have another opportunity to have a look at his players in a second practice match against Angola on Wednesday.

Team 1:

Darren Keet, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkwhanazi, Sfiso Hlanti, Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Thulani Serero, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba.

Team 2:

Ronwen Williams, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Innocent Maela, Daniel Cardoso, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Bongani Zungu, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Themba Zwane, Lebogang Maboe, Lars Veldwijk.

