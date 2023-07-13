Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 13, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Bafana Bafana drawn alongside Nigeria in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos

FILE - Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Bafana Bafana will have to overcome African powerhouse Nigeria if they are to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The 2026 edition of the tournament, to be hosted jointly by Canada, the United States and Mexico, will have 48 teams, expanded from 32. Africa will have 10 guaranteed spot for the competition.

Hugo Broos’ men have been drawn alongside the Super Eagles, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho in Group C. The winners of the nine groups will qualify for the tournament, while the best four runners up will enter a play-off where the best team will go to North America.

Should South Africa qualify, it will be the first time they’ve done so since 2002, where a Carlos Queiroz-led team reached the finals in Japan and South Korea with relative ease.

Qualifiers will kick off in the first weekend of November.

More on this

Group A

Egypt, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Djibouti

Group B

Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Togo, Sudan, South Sudan

Group C

Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Lesotho

Group D

Cameroon, Cape Verde, Angola, Libya, Eswatini, Mauritius

Group E

Morocco, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Tanzania, Niger, Eritrea

Group F

Ivory Coast, Gabon, Kenya, Gambia, Burundi, Seychelles

Group G

Algeria, Guinea, Uganda, Mozambique, Botswana, Somalia

Group H

Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Malawi, Liberia, Sao Tome e Principe

Group I

Mali, Ghana, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, Chad

Matchdays

1, 2: Nov 13-21, 2023

3, 4: June 3-11, 2024

5, 6: Mar 17-25, 2025

7, 8: Sept 1-9, 2025

9, 10: Oct 6-14, 2025

Play-offs

Nov 10-18, 2025

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Hugo BroosBafana BafanaInternational soccerFIFA World CupSoccer

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe