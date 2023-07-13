Bafana Bafana drawn alongside Nigeria in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The 2026 edition of the tournament, to be hosted jointly by Canada, the United States and Mexico, will have 48 teams, expanded from 32. Africa will have 10 guaranteed spot for the competition.

Bafana Bafana will have to overcome African powerhouse Nigeria if they are to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Hugo Broos’ men have been drawn alongside the Super Eagles, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho in Group C. The winners of the nine groups will qualify for the tournament, while the best four runners up will enter a play-off where the best team will go to North America.

Should South Africa qualify, it will be the first time they’ve done so since 2002, where a Carlos Queiroz-led team reached the finals in Japan and South Korea with relative ease.

Qualifiers will kick off in the first weekend of November.