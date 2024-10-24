Bafana Bafana drop in latest Fifa world rankings despite 12-game unbeaten run

The South African national team have not lost a game since they were beaten by Nigeria in the semi-finals of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations .

Despite that record, and on the back of some impressive recent results, South Africa have dropped one position in the rankings to 60th in the world.

In July, Bafana were ranked 57th in the world, which as a nine-year high, and came after they finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Their ranking mean they are 11th on the African continent, which is something Broos would want to address as the team chase qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup in North America.