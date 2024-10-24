Bafana Bafana drop in latest Fifa world rankings despite 12-game unbeaten run

The latest FIFA rankings are not good news for Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana.
The South African national team have not lost a game since they were beaten by Nigeria in the semi-finals of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
Despite that record, and on the back of some impressive recent results, South Africa have dropped one position in the rankings to 60th in the world.
In July, Bafana were ranked 57th in the world, which as a nine-year high, and came after they finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Their ranking mean they are 11th on the African continent, which is something Broos would want to address as the team chase qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup in North America.
They are next in action in the middle of next month for two Afcon qualifiers against Uganda, away, and South Sudan at home. A win in either game will see the team qualifier for next year’s competition in Morocco.
Meanwhile, Morocco are the number one ranked team on the continent, and the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists are in 13th place in the world, with Senegal 20th.
African champions Ivory Coast are 40th in the world and seventh in Africa.
World champions Argentina are the number one ranked team in the world, and they are followed by France in second, and Spain in third. England and Brazil round off the top five.
IOL Sport