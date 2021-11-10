Bafana Bafana ’keeping up with tempo’ ahead of Zimbabwe showdown

Cape Town - On Tuesday, coach Hugo Broos had the Bafana Bafana squad working out on the training field twice ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Thursday evening. Broos, however, made it clear that despite doubling up at training in one day, the players were not overworked. He was concerned about the players remaining fresh, ahead of the two qualifiers in the space of four days.

"We have to bear in mind that we do not have many days to train before the game (against Zimbabwe)," said Broos. "The tempo has to be maintained so that we do not tire the players, bearing in mind that we have a very big fixture against Zimbabwe on Thursday."

After Thursday's clash at Soccer City (start 9pm), the squad files out to Ghana on Friday. They are scheduled to touch down in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on Saturday. The match against Ghana will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, which is a two-hour bus drive from Accra.