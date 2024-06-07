Bafana Bafana ‘more focused than ever’ to play Nigeria despite 30-hour trip

Bafana Bafana are eager to get stuck into Nigeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday night (7pm kickoff at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium) despite a harrowing trip to Super Eagles’ nest. It took Bafana 30 hours to get to Uyo, arriving at their hotel on Thursday morning after leaving Johannesburg the previous day.

Their initial charter flight out of Johannesburg was delayed by 4 hours on Wednesday. Flight delayed, but we’re on our way, Nigeria bound. #BafanaPride #WCQualifiers ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/g3m8DTquSc

— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 5, 2024 After eventually leaving OR Tambo International Airport, the team had to stay over in Port Harcourt, as Uyo airport had “closed” by the time the team was scheduled to take off. Bafana coach Hugo Broos, however, has seen this movie before and wants to use the travel setbacks to fire his team up for the crucial match.

“We are more focused than ever. Travelling in Africa is difficult, so that is not our focus. We are focused on the job at hand and that is the game against Nigeria,” said Broos at a press conference held at Godswill Akpabio Stadium. According to a Safa press release, local media seemed more focused on the team’s injuries than the game itself, making sure they had as much information on every injury concern in the Bafana camp.

Bafana Bafana have been on the road for 18 hours and still not at base in Nigeria. The team is currently at Port Harcourt Airport where they cleared customs, awaiting transfer to the hotel, to spend the night. Uyo airport had closed by the time the team was scheduled to take off.… pic.twitter.com/nlJtpLLqsi — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 5, 2024 “We will see about Mudau, there is much talk about him and other injuries. Obviously, the (Nigeria) dangerman is Ademola Lookman, then there is Victor Osimhen, who is doubtful, but we are not focusing on that,” said Broos.

“We are focusing on our game tomorrow, we have the ability and we have proven that at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.”. Meanwhile, forward Percy Tau suggested that out of the group in Uyo, anyone who plays on Friday night has the resilience as well as the experience to rise to the occasion.

MD-1 training done and dusted! All eyes on the game tomorrow! #BafanaPride #WCQualifiers pic.twitter.com/mgUbWoHXZA — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 6, 2024 “We play in CAF, so we know what it’s like traveling and playing. It is never easy, but we are professionals, we are ready, and we are hungry to play. This is all that we are here for.”