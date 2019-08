Interim Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki about to name his squad for Zambia friendly. Photo: @BafanaBafana on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana on Friday named their squad to play Zambia in a friendly international at the Nkolama Stadium in Lusaka on September 7.

The interim coach Molefi Ntseki will prepare them for the match.