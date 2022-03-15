'Bafana Bafana needs the best Percy Tau', says Hugo Broos

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is hoping to uncover to reasons behind the distinct lack of form of Percy Tau, who under-performed for Al Ahly against Mamelodi Sundowns in a Champions League clash over the weekend. After naming the national squad to play two friendlies in Europe next week, Broos shared his concerns about Tau, who played in Al Ahly's three-man midfield on Saturday.

Tau, along with fullback Karim Fouad, were the rank weak links in the visiting side, and both were substituted. Even Sundown's least impressive player Haashim Domingo would have scored a better rating than Tau and Fouad. The Belgium-born Broos had an interest in Tau ever since he spent four years playing for four different clubs in his native country. Tau's Engish club Brighton & Hove Albion had decided to send him out to Belgium on loan spells.

While talking about Tau, Broos said he was not a player suited for the English game. Broos feels he will find out why Tau has lost form once he meets Tau when he joins the squad. "I saw him playing on Saturday (against Sundowns), and this was not Percy Tau," said Broos. "I do not know what is happening. I will talk to him because I need to know, so we will see what he says." "He can help us a lot with his talent, but we need the best Percy Tau. I know him very well from his time in Belgium.

"When he had an injury and did not play for Al Ahly for a few weeks before Christmas, I thought he would battle to recover his best form. "I could understand that he is not the type of player suited for England. In Egypt, he has to be a stand-out player. In my opinion, he is having a problem in Egypt as well."

One player who is presently plying his trade in Belgium is 21-year-old striker Lyle Foster. He is on a loan spell with B Division club Westerlo and is the only Europe-based player in the Bafana Bafana squad. Foster has come through the ranks of the national age-group teams. While playing for Orlando Pirates, he was rated among the world's best young players. After leaving Pirates, he joined Monaco and has played in Europe ever since.

Broos said Foster initially battled to cope mentally with the game in Belgium, but a change of club helped to place his career on track again. He was pleased to give Foster a chance to prove himself in the national team at the highest level.

“In Belgium at the start, his mentality was bad, and he left Cercle Brugge KSV,” said Broos. "After that, he played in Portugal (Vitória de Guimarães), and his form was not what I had hoped to see. "I think he has now started thinking more about his game at Westerlo. I saw him playing when I was in Belgium, and I enquired by the coach about him. "The coach there was very happy with him, and his mentality has changed. We know about the talent he has, and I will give him a chance now. It's up to him to take it.”