Bafana Bafana ratings: Average performances all-round

Bafana Bafana's 2022 FIFA World Cup dream was not realised after they suffered a loss to Ghana on Sunday night. IOL Sports Eshlin Vedan looks at just how the player performed against the Black Stars.

Ronwen Williams (6) Not much that he could do to save the penalty. Other than that he made the routine saves he was required to. He tried unsuccessfully to play a Manuel Neuer sweeper-keeper role in the second half, nearly gifting Khamaldeen Sulemana a goal but he was lucky that the latter just missed with his strike. Rushine De Reuck (4)

He headed away Jordan Ayew’s cross with a crucial header. He was physically bullied by the Ghana defenders and struggled to keep on his feet. He conceded the penalty and earned a yellow card for the supposed offence but it was unfortunate. Nyiko Mobbie (5) Did okay in terms of rotating the ball as he did against Zimbabwe but he was lucky to escape without major embarrassment after being outsmarted in a duel against Khamaldeen Sulemana in the second half but the later struck his resulting shot wide.

Siyanda Xulu (5) Made good recoveries and kept his positioning well. Gave away a needless foul on Jordan Ayew in the second half which rightfully earned him a yellow card. Terrence Mashego (6.5)

Dealt well with Andre Ayew in the first half. Put his body on the line and did put some pressure on the Ghana defence at times. Unfortunately, he did not get much support. Thibang Phete (6) Produced a crucial tackle to prevent Jordan Ayew from being through on goal, a defensively okay performance overall from Phete.

Teboho Mokoena (5) Had one decent shot at goal but he was unable to boss the midfield today as happened against Zimbabwe. He did more defending than attacking in this game. Ethan Brooks (5)

Did well to intercept a dangerous ball from Baba Rahman early on. Strung several precise short passes together which is Brooks main duty in the team but he was also physically bullied by the Ghanaian midfielders a few times. Bongokuhle Hlongwane (4) Fouled his marker early on when he could have scored. Hlongwane was never a threat to the Ghana team in this game as compared to how he was when Ghana played and lost 1-0 in the reverse fixture in South Africa earlier in the year.

Percy Tau (4) Tau has not been on form recently- both in the game against Zimbabwe and he once again struggled to make an impact against Ghana. Some fans were rightfully suggesting that Keagan Dolly should have started in place of him. Victor Letsoalo (4)