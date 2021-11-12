Bafana Bafana ratings: Keagan Dolly and Teboho Mokoena tops, not Percy Tau’s best game

Durban - Bafana Bafana just need a draw in their final game to progress to the next round of qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after their 1-0 win over Zimbabwe on Thursday night. Teboho Mokwena scored the only goal of the game.

IOL Sports Eshlin Vedan looks at just how the players performed in the important win. Ronwen Williams (7) A fairly quiet night for the Bafana Bafana captain. He did not have many saves to make. His distribution and positioning was on point.

Nyiko Mobbie (7) Mobbie’s job was to recycle possession and play it forward. Mobbie did what he was meant to do. Njabulo Ncgobo (7)

Did well to make sure that Zimbabwe’s best player Marvelous Nakamba did not have possession for sustained periods of time. Rushine De Reuck (6.5) He started off somewhat sloppily as Ismail Watenga caused some problems for him in the first half but managed to recover well in the second half. He can do better with his long ball distribution.

Terrence Mashego (6.5) Mashego earned a needless yellow card in the second half. He was found offside in twice in the game and can do better to beat the offside trap in future. Thibang Phete (5)

Not the best shift from Phete and his frustration led to him receiving an easily avoidable yellow card. Granted, he has spent the bulk of his professional career in Portugal so it may take the 27-year-old some time to re-adapt to South African football. Teboho Mokoena (8) Got his positioning well and make a good run to meet Keagan Dolly’s cross and score the only goal of the game. He could have scored more had he done better with the other opportunities he had but he showed his intelligence in this game.

Marvelous Nakamba of Zimbabwe challenged by Bafana Bafana’s Teboho Mokoena. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Keagan Dolly (7.5) Proved beyond any reasonable doubt that he deserved to be back in the Bafana team by creating the assist for Mokoena. He could have scored had his shooting been better. Percy Tau (6)

Not Tau’s best game. On his good day, he could have scored against the Zimbabwe team whose defence was ordinary. Bafana Bafana’s Percy Tau didn’t have his best game against Zimbabwe in their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers at FNB stadium. Photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) Bongokuhle Hlongwane (6) Not the best of shifts from Hlongwane but he is a fast learner and will probably learn from his mistakes. He could and should have got on the scoresheet based upon the chances he had.

Evidence Makgopa (5) In a nutshell, he was not aggressive enough. Substitutes

Fagrie Lakay (7) Nearly created an opportunity for Dolly shortly after coming on. He could be that super impact substitute Bafana need. Ethan Brooks (6)