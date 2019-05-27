Mark Fish will first be introduced to the players involved in the Cosafa Cup in Durban on Tuesday. Photo: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

Mark Fish will act as the player liaison and opposition analyst for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations. Coach Stuart Baxter mentioned last week that he was hoping to reel in Fish for the tournament, after announcing a preliminary squad for the Egypt event.

Now the ex-Bafana star has agreed to join the national team set-up.

He will first be introduced to the players involved in the Cosafa Cup in Durban on Tuesday, where David Notoane is the head coach, and then join Baxter with the main squad.

“We would have liked for Mark to be in Durban with the team for the camp, but there simply isn’t enough time. So we will go introduce him to the players and give David support, and then return to Johannesburg for our camp with the Afcon squad,” Baxter was reported as saying by the Soccer Laduma website.

The Cosafa Cup side take on Botswana on Sunday at the Princess Magogo Stadium, while the main Bafana Bafana team will face Ivory Coast (24 June in Cairo), Namibia (28 June) and Morocco (1 July) in Group D at the Afcon.

Meanwhile, Notoane is excited about bringing through the next generation at the Cosafa Cup, while Keagan Dolly will also take part to gain some match fitness.

“This is your time to shine. This platform allows you to raise your hand and be noticed in the Southern African region of football. The Cosafa Cup allows you as players to decide whether you want to be international stars, or remain as development players,” Notoane told the Safa website on Monday.

Dolly and Liam Jordan will only arrive in camp later in the day.

@BafanaBafana during their first training session of the @COSAFAMEDIA. They take on Botswana in the quaterfinals this coming Sunday, 2 June 2019 in Durban @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/DDJOzwp8kE — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 27, 2019

“We are happy to report that 21 players are currently in the camp and the last two will join us later today,” Notoane said.

“We will hold two training sessions before playing Zambia in a practice match on Wednesday, just so that the players can get a feel of the Durban atmosphere ahead of our match against Botswana this coming Sunday.”

