Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Bafana Bafana suffer defeat in Angola leaving Chan berth in jeopardy

Reyaad Pieterse of Mamelodi Sundowns captained Bafana Bafana in Angola. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Reyaad Pieterse of Mamelodi Sundowns captained Bafana Bafana in Angola. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana went down 2-0 to Angola in an African Nations Championship match at the Estadio de 11 Novembro in Luanda on Sunday.

The match was the first leg of a second-round qualifying encounter. The return leg will take place on 4 September at Orlando Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hosts took the lead in the 13th minute thanks to a deft header by Augusto Carneiro who outjumped two Bafana defenders to connect with a header. His effort flew wide of Bafana goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse who was handed the captain's armband for the match.

In the second half, Angola doubled their lead with a goal by Jaredi Teixeira in the 68th minute.

The aggregate winner of this round will qualify for the Chan tournament, which will take place in Algeria next year.

More on this

Related Topics:

AngolaBafana BafanaSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Herman Gibbs