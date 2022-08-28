Bafana Bafana suffer defeat in Angola leaving Chan berth in jeopardy

The match was the first leg of a second-round qualifying encounter. The return leg will take place on 4 September at Orlando Stadium.

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana went down 2-0 to Angola in an African Nations Championship match at the Estadio de 11 Novembro in Luanda on Sunday.

The hosts took the lead in the 13th minute thanks to a deft header by Augusto Carneiro who outjumped two Bafana defenders to connect with a header. His effort flew wide of Bafana goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse who was handed the captain's armband for the match.

In the second half, Angola doubled their lead with a goal by Jaredi Teixeira in the 68th minute.

The aggregate winner of this round will qualify for the Chan tournament, which will take place in Algeria next year.