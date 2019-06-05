Stuart Baxter is set to make his final Bafana squad known by 11 June, ahead of the tournament opener against the Ivory Coast on 24 June in Cairo. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed that the team have secured a crucial extra friendly international before the Africa Cup of Nations begins. Having already announced a few weeks ago that South Africa will face Ghana on 15 June, the Scotsman said on Wednesday that southern African side Angola have also been lined up.

“We’re going to play Ghana on the 15th, and we’re going to play Angola in Egypt on the 19th. That’s the one that we can get, so I’m taking it.

“We need more than two games really, but that’s what we can get,” Baxter was reported as saying to the media on Wednesday in Johannesburg, where the squad are busy with a training camp.

Baxter is set to make his final squad known by 11 June, ahead of the tournament opener against the Ivory Coast on 24 June in Cairo.

Third day of AFCON training camp by Bafana Bafana at Steyn City School in Fourways pic.twitter.com/RXILxDlqXq — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 5, 2019

His job was made tougher by the withdrawal of Keagan Dolly on Tuesday with a groin injury, while there have also been delays in securing passports for overseas-based defenders Joel Untersee and Nikola Tavares.

Bafana will move to Dubai for their final camp before the competition in Egypt.

Getting ready for the afternoon session at Steyn City School in Fourways pic.twitter.com/KLGwQ6TOlx — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 5, 2019

