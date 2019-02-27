“The coach (Stuart Baxter) can now begin plotting the way forward, now that we know the venue and time of the match,” said Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana will take on Libya in their decisive Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Sfax, Tunisia on Sunday, March 24. Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul said the match will be in Tunisia’s Stade Taieb Mhiri Sfax, in the city of Sfax, which is some 270km from the capital Tunis.

This will be the final match of the group for South Africa, who need to avoid defeat to book a ticket to the Afcon finals, scheduled for Egypt in June this year.

The match will kick off at 6pm, and will be played on natural grass.

Paul said that Safa were happy that they now know where Bafana Bafana will play.

“The coach (Stuart Baxter) can now begin plotting the way forward, now that we know the venue and time of the match,” he said.

African News Agency (ANA)

