Bafana Bafana’s 2022 World Cup qualifier dates confirmed
The provisional dates for Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifiers were released a short while ago as the national team will look to put their Afcon disappointment behind them and qualify for the tournament in Qatar next year.
South Africa will face some tough opponents in their Group G matches as they are up against the Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.
First up for South Africa will travel to Zimbabwe for their first World Cup qualifier between 5-8 June. A few days later Bafana will then host the Black Stars.
In September Ethiopia will host South Africa in the first fews days of the month, the return leg will then be played a few days later between the 5th and the 8th.
October sees South Africa host Zimbabwe for what could be a crucial encounter on home shores. The window for this game is the 6-9 October. Bafana’s last game will be against Ghana away from home.
Bafana Bafana 2022 World Cup qualifiers
MATCHDAY 1
5-8 June 2021
Zimbabwe vs South Africa
Ghana vs Ethiopia
MATCHDAY 2
11-14 June 2021
South Africa vs Ghana
Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe
MATCHDAY 3
1-4 September 2021
Ethiopia vs South Africa
Ghana vs Zimbabwe
MATCHDAY 4
5-8 September 2021
South Africa vs Ethiopia
Zimbabwe vs Ghana
MATCHDAY 5
6-9 October 2021
South Africa vs Zimbabwe
Ethiopia vs Ghana
MATCHDAY 6
10 -12 October 2021
Ghana vs South Africa
Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia