Bafana Bafana’s 2022 World Cup qualifier dates confirmed

The provisional dates for Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifiers were released a short while ago as the national team will look to put their Afcon disappointment behind them and qualify for the tournament in Qatar next year.

South Africa will face some tough opponents in their Group G matches as they are up against the Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

First up for South Africa will travel to Zimbabwe for their first World Cup qualifier between 5-8 June. A few days later Bafana will then host the Black Stars.

In September Ethiopia will host South Africa in the first fews days of the month, the return leg will then be played a few days later between the 5th and the 8th.