South Africa sing national anthem during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier between Sudan and South Africa at Al-Hilal Stadium,Omdurman,Sudan,on 28 March 2021 ©BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana’s 2022 World Cup qualifier dates confirmed

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

The provisional dates for Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifiers were released a short while ago as the national team will look to put their Afcon disappointment behind them and qualify for the tournament in Qatar next year.

South Africa will face some tough opponents in their Group G matches as they are up against the Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

First up for South Africa will travel to Zimbabwe for their first World Cup qualifier between 5-8 June. A few days later Bafana will then host the Black Stars.

In September Ethiopia will host South Africa in the first fews days of the month, the return leg will then be played a few days later between the 5th and the 8th.

October sees South Africa host Zimbabwe for what could be a crucial encounter on home shores. The window for this game is the 6-9 October. Bafana’s last game will be against Ghana away from home.

Bafana Bafana 2022 World Cup qualifiers

MATCHDAY 1

5-8 June 2021

Zimbabwe vs South Africa

Ghana vs Ethiopia

MATCHDAY 2

11-14 June 2021

South Africa vs Ghana

Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe

MATCHDAY 3

1-4 September 2021

Ethiopia vs South Africa

Ghana vs Zimbabwe

MATCHDAY 4

5-8 September 2021

South Africa vs Ethiopia

Zimbabwe vs Ghana

MATCHDAY 5

6-9 October 2021

South Africa vs Zimbabwe

Ethiopia vs Ghana

MATCHDAY 6

10 -12 October 2021

Ghana vs South Africa

Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia

