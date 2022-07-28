Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Bafana Bafana's Bongokuhle Hlongwane named in MLS team of the week

Bongokuhle Hlongwane during the Bafana Bafana Training at Sturrock Park

Bongokuhle Hlongwane during the Bafana Bafana Training at Sturrock Park on 1 June 2022. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane was named in the most recent Major League Soccer Team of the week.

The former Maritzburg United star's achievement came after he put in a man of the match performance and scored his first goal in the United States last weekend, helping his side to a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo at the PNC Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hlongwane also contributed an assist to Franco Fragapane who opened the scoring for Minnesota in first half stoppage time.

Hlongwane was joined in the MLS Team of the week by team-mate and former SuperSport United defender Michael Boxall.

More on this

The 22-year-old Hlongwane moved to the United States from Maritzburg United in January following some impressive performances for Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifying last year. The Kwa-Zulu Natal-born player has gone on to establish himself as a key part of the national team under Hugo Broos.

He has also quickly become a first team regular for Minnesota, and will hope that his first goal for the club will inspire many more going forward.

Story continues below Advertisement

Another notable names alongside Hlongwane in the MLS Team of the week was former Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri who now plays for Chicago Fire.

Former US national team captain Michael Bradley was also named in the team, as was Jordan Morris who is expected to be part of the US team that will play in the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Federico Bernardeschi who helped Italy win Euro 2020 was also named to the MLS team of the week’s substitute bench.

Story continues below Advertisement

@eshlinv

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Maritzburg UnitedHugo BroosSoccerDStv PremiershipPSLBafana Bafana

Share

Recent stories by:

Eshlin Vedan