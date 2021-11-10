Bafana Bafana’s Class of 96 to host 25th anniversary golf day to raise funds for charity

Cape Town – Bafana Bafana’s class of 1996 will mark the 25th anniversary of their remarkable Africa Cup of Nations triumph with a number of celebratory events. It was in 1996 that Bafana Bafana beat Tunisia 2-0 in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, which saw captain Neil Tovey lift the country’s only major international honour.

The Class of 96 will also pay tribute to their teammate, the late John “Shoes” Moshoeu by raising funds for Shoes of Wisdom, a foundation by the late footballer to send children from disadvantaged backgrounds to school. “In this environment we must strive to remind South Africans of the spirit that drives one to achieve the impossible on the field and in your personal life, our celebration is less about us but how we pass on the baton and go back to our communities and do good as ’Shoes’ did while he was alive. Tovey also wished the current Bafana Bafana team all the success in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers this week. Hugo Broos’ men are potentially just four points away from booking a spot in the next round of qualifiers for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“They started very well and are ever so close to achieving the objective,” said Tovey. "The next five days will be very crucial for South African football, in particular Bafana Bafana, and what we need to do is continue with the positive results in the home match against Zimbabwe and the Ghana fixture will take care of itself. Let's focus on one target at a time." It was also announced on Wednesday that the Class Of 96 Legends Golf Day, to be captained by avid golfer Tovey, will be played at the Houghton Golf Club on Friday, 4th February 2022. The occasion will see legends play golf with the aim of raising money for charity, including SOW.