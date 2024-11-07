Bafana Bafana’s Hugo Broos shuts down Gaston Sirino’s national team hopes — here’s why

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has given his reason why he will not be giving Gaston Sirino a call-up for the national team. The Uruguayan-born Sirino has been eligible to play for Bafana since last year, but despite performing at a high level in the league, first for Mamelodi Sundowns, and now for Kaizer Chiefs, he’s never been included in Broos’ squads.

Calls for his inclusion grew loudest following the news that attacking lynchpin Themba Zwane is set for an extended period on the sidelines due to injury, but Belgian Broos has resisted those calls. On Thursday after naming his squad for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan, Broos appeared to close the door for good for Sirino when he said it didn’t make sense selecting someone his age. “I know that Sirino is a very good player. I know also that he can be very important for Chiefs but he is not really the type of player I want. Secondly, he is also 34 [Sirino’s real age is 33], I think,” Broos said, according to FARPost.

“So, I have been looking for months to have somebody younger than Themba [Zwane] because he is old, so I don’t go there because I want to find younger than Sirino, even if he is a good player, but he doesn’t really match my ideas of football.” Bafana squad Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine.

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana. Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux. Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Mihlali Mayambela, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Morena.