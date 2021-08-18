Bafana Bafana’s Luther Singh completes FC Copenhagen move from FC Braga

DURBAN - Bafana Bafana’s Luther Singh has joined FC Copenhagen from SC Braga. The 24-year-old has signed a four year deal with the Danish club and will remain on its books until 2025. The value of the transfer is believed to be €1,5 million (about R25 million). A winger by trade, Singh will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Bafana Bafana legend Sibusiso Zuma who is regarded as a club legend by the Danish club.

"Luther is an interesting player with great offensive potential. With his speed and abilities one-on-one he can be a crucial player. He can play on both flanks and can finish well," Copenhagen’s sports director Peter Christiansen said. Velkommen til Luther Singh 🇿🇦🦁#fcklive #sldk pic.twitter.com/LkNv6KHraI — F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) August 18, 2021 "His talent has always been great, and he has developed well, but he is not at his maximum yet. We believe we can raise his bar to become a top player in Parken once he has gotten used to things. SINGH SINGH SINGH ⚪️🔵🦁#fcklive pic.twitter.com/j3vZWK5iZs — F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) August 18, 2021 "At the same time, it is an advantage that he knows Scandinavia and has also done well in a strong league like the Portuguese top flight

The Soweto born player completed his development at the esteemed Stars of Africa academy in South Africa under the guidance of Farouk Khan before being roped in by Swedish club GAIS. After some promising displays in Sweden, he earned a transfer to Braga in 2017. While he never made a senior appearance for the Braga first-team, he did have three promising loan spells in Portugal with the likes of Chaves, Moreirense and Pacos Ferreira. Singh has represented South Africa at U20 and U23 level. He was most recently part of the national team that played at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. He has so far scored three goals for Bafana Bafana.