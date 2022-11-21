Bafana Bafana's performance was as flat as last night's left-over beer

Cape Town — Hugo Broos claimed that the performances of Bafana Bafana's players against Angola on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium was as flat as last night's left-over beer. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Story continues below Advertisement

The Belgium tactician Broos said it was obvious that fatigue had played a major role in the team's performance. He was however pleased that the team came away with the eventual 1-all draw. "Maybe all those games in the last 14 days played a role," said Broos, referring to the recent Carling Black Lable and MTN8 competitions, which he felt should rather have been played in late December, just ahead of the restart of the DStv Premiership. He was speaking to the media at Sunday's post-match presser. “I am not disappointed. I would like to win the game, for sure, but it was what we expected.

"The same performance as Thursday (against Mozambique) was not possible. We didn’t play as well because I felt there was a lack of determination and the players were not fresh enough. "After the game on Thursday, players were complaining about fatigue. We can accept that. “I thought bringing some fresh players into the team would make it better, but no it did not help.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We sometimes gave too much space to Angola. We gave them time to receive the ball and so many things were less good than Thursday. "However, we didn’t lose and that is one good thing. I think the result was correct because we played a difficult opponent.” There will not be more time for national team camps ahead of the two key Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March. Broos feels that Angola and Mozambique have proved suitable opponents and the team is ready for the March double-header (home and away).

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am satisfied with this camp, we played two games against an opponent that was similar to what we will face against Liberia in March," said Broos. "It was a good test and I am sure with what we showed in these two games, and in the two games in September, we will qualify for the Afcon." The first match will be played in South Africa on 23 March, and a week later, the return will be in Morocco because Liberia do not have a suitable venue for international matches. @Herman_Gibbs