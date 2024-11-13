Bafana Bafana’s Ronwen Williams has put African goalkeeping on the map, says Andre Arendse

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse believes Ronwen Williams has elevated African goalkeeping to new heights. Williams has been a vital cog for both club and country for several years and was among the stand-out players for Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this year, helping the team secure a third place finish.

The Mamelodi Sundowns keeper’s fine performances led to a historic milestone as he became the first African goalkeeper to be nominated for the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or awards while playing on the continent. Though he did not win, Williams’ nomination was widely regarded as a step forward for African football.

Arendse, who coached Williams during his time at SuperSport United, praised the goalkeeper’s impact on the sport.

"Ronwen’s performances for both club and country make me incredibly proud, especially as I've had the privilege to watch him grow in the game,“ Arendse told Nkuleko Group Media. “Now what he has done is that he has set the goalkeeping bar and standard so high that it is a challenge for all young goalkeepers coming through now to see what it takes to get there. Arendse added Williams’ nomination put African goalkeeping on the map.