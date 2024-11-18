Bafana Bafana’s Ronwen Williams, Hugo Broos can win big at CAF Awards

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams are still standing strong as far as the CAF Awards nominations are concerned after the final short lists were announced. Williams is up for no less than three awards after CAF officially unveiled the top five nominees in each of the men’s categories of the upcoming ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco on December 16.

Mamelodi Sundowns captain and goalkeeper Williams has been nominated for the Player of the Year prize alongside Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion / Ivory Coast), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain) and Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta). Williams is also the big favourite to win the Goalkeeper of the Year award. Williams ranked ninth at the Ballon d’Or awards for the Yashin Trophy. Aston Villa and Argentina shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez ended up winning the award.

Williams has also been nominated for the Interclub Player of the Year, which is an award specifically for players who ply their trade on the African continent. Hugo Broos has been nominated for Coach of the Year after Bafana finished a surprising third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast at the start of the year. Bafana have also been nominated for the National Team of the Year award.

