Bafana begin preparing for the long road to Afcon 2021 qualification









Molefi Ntseki will get show what he can do with Bafana Bafana. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana begin the long road of qualifying for the Caf 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon with crucial matches against Ghana and Sudan on November 11 and 19. In preparation for those fixtures, South Africa will play Mali in an international friendly match in the Nelson Mandela Challenge scheduled for next weekend (Sunday, October 13) in Port Elizabeth. This will be new coach Molefi Ntseki’s first official match at the helm of the national team. "Our training camp starts this weekend and I just can’t wait to get on with the job because last time out we could not arrange a match but I am positive things will work out this time around,” said Ntseki. “This being my first match as the head coach this is a special time and a great honour to start my Bafana Bafana career with a competition associated with one of the greatest statesmen to have ever lived.”

The former South African Under-17 team coach says the clash against Mali will give a clear indication of what is needed to be done when the Afcon qualifiers start.

“Our mission is clear – we want our team to be ready when we face Ghana and Sudan, and for us to achieve that, we have to show it in the clash against Mali.

Bafana Bafana assemble for camp on Sunday in Johannesburg and travel to Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.



Tickets for the match are already on sale and can be purchased from Computicket outlets as well as at Shoprite and Checkers stores – they are R40 for adults, and R20 for children under the age of 12.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations and is organised by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Algeria are the defending champions after winning the 2019 edition in Egypt in July.

African News Agency (ANA)