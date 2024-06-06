Bafana boss Broos loves Relebohile Mofokeng’s humility: ‘I hope he stays like that’

Orlando Pirates’ teenage hero Relebohile Mofokeng seems to have made a very good first impression after earning his first international call-up. Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had nothing but good words to say about the youngster, whose name has found itself on everyone’s lips after an impressive breakthrough season with the Sea Robbers.

Mofokeng capped off a wonderful season by scoring a stoppage-time winner for Pirates in last weekend’s Nedbank Cup final against a highly fancied Mamelodi Sundowns outfit. “He’s a very humble guy. I was very happy to see him yesterday and he had respect for every player [in the squad],” the Belgian tactician said about the 19-year-old Mofokeng, according to iDiski Times. “You see this guy knows he’s young and he needs to have respect for all those players who showed ten times more than him, being seven or eight years in the league. [Iqraam] scored 14 goals [for example] and Mofokeng was fantastic but he knows there’s a still a long way to go.

“I see his attitude and I’m very happy about that. You know when you receive so much publicity as he did this season, and then certainly with a winning goal like [the Nedbank Cup final], he’s a nice guy. And I’m very happy he’s like that. “I hope he stays like that ...” said Broos. Last week, Broos said he hoped Mofokeng would remain in the country for at least another season, and he reiterated that again on Thursday.