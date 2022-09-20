Bafana call-up is the biggest achievement of Luke Le Roux's life

Johannesburg — Luke Le Roux wore a bright smile that could have lit up Dobsonville Stadium amid a blackout when he reflected on his first Bafana Bafana call-up. “It’s the biggest achievement of my life so far, getting a Bafana call-up. We are going to work hard to prepare for the two games,” Le Roux said.

“The past is behind us now. We are looking into the future. It’s the proudest moment of my life, and an unbelievable and best feeling that I can’t explain.” Bafana are currently in camp as they are prepare for two friendlies, against Sierra Leone and Botswana, at FNB Stadium on Saturday and Tuesday. And coach Hugo Broos has kept to his belief, calling more youngsters and fresh faces into his squad, even though Themba Zwane, who is 33, also returned.

Those new faces included Le Roux, 22, who is plying his trade in Sweden at Varbergs BoIS, where he has racked up 71 appearances since his arrival in 2020. Before leaving for Sweden, the midfielder was on the books of SuperSport United, where he only made four appearances for the Pretoria-based team in all competitions. But it was in the reserves and Under-20 national team – Amajita – where he was a regular, having also played in the Under-20 World Cup in Poland in 2019.

“Definitely, it was an unbelievable feeling when I heard that I would be coming to the national team,” Le Roux said on making the Bafana squad. “I can’t describe it. I am a firm believer in God. So, I think all things happen in good time – whether it came before or after, I think that was the right time.” Le Roux knows that “it’s up to me to grab the opportunity”, something that has clearly been his mantra, given his seamless transition to life in Sweden since 2020.

“I haven’t played any PSL games, but I was with the SuperSport senior team squad for two years and the reserve team as well,” Le Roux said. “So, going to Sweden, I think, was a step up, and it was needed at that time. I was 20-years-old. I wanted to play, and going to Europe is everyone’s dream. “I think going to Sweden, it’s the right step to take. I am enjoying my football there, playing every week. And hopefully that can continue going forward.”

Le Roux is banking on his form in Sweden to take him to better leagues as he is eyeing a move straight to Portugal or the Netherlands. But he knows that he will have to use every opportunity that he gets to be at his best, including at Bafana, after Broos said he will give a chance to his players. The Belgian coach, moreover, needs his troops to be firing for them to return to winning ways, given that they are winless in their last four matches.

“When you have a coach that says he wants to play young players, that was an extra driving force for me. I am 22 years of age now,” Le Roux explained. “I am here for a reason. And I feel honoured for the call-up, so it’s up to me to stick it out. But I believe in myself. So I am ready for the opportunity.” @Mihlalibaleka