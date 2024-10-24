Bafana captain Ronwen Williams secures three nominations for 2024 CAF Awards after a stellar year

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams ' remarkable year has reached new heights, with the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper earning three prestigious nominations for the upcoming 2024 CAF Awards.

And on Thursday, the African football governing body released the names of those who could be honoured at the 2024 CAF Awards, and Williams’ name appeared three times.

The 32-year-old shotstopper is up for African Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, and Interclub Player of the year for his exploits for club and country.

At this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, Williams made global news when he saved four penalty kicks as Bafana Bafana beat Cape Verde in a shoot-out of the quarter-finals of the competition.

He later played another starring role as they beat DR Congo in the third-place play-off as they achieved their best result in the competition since the year 2000.