Bafana coach Broos placing a high premium on teamwork against Zimbabwe

CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will place great emphasis on teamwork in Friday's 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, at the National Sports Stadium, in Harare. He has chosen a youthful squad which he feels could strike up cohesion rather than established players imposing themselves as individuals on the game.

''I am a coach who believes in teamwork, not individual performances," said the Belgian born coach. "I believe in team spirit but also like entertaining football. I also want a team that controls the game and be disciplined. ''Discipline is the first rule for victory. Of course, the camp will be like in the army, but we have to have some rules, and players must follow those rules."

Broos targeting at least a draw against Zimbabwe. It will lay the platform for performances going forward and that includes next Monday's qualifier against Ghana. "I don't like to predict that we will win or, that the score will be 2-1 or whatever but the only thing I want, and hope is that we have a good result in Zimbabwe,'' said Broos. "A draw in Zimbabwe will be a good result. It will give us confidence for the next game (against Ghana). Losing especially with a heavy score, will not do the players' confidence any good.

"I hope we will draw, and we take it from there. We will try to win. I am not saying we are going for a draw. "I think by the time we go to Zimbabwe, we should be ready. Look, our group is a group with three teams that have qualified for the AFCON (Ethiopia, Ghana and Zimbabwe) and playing six games in three months will not be easy, but we must be professionals and be ready.''