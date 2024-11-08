Bafana coach Hugo Broos explains Jayden Adams’ exclusion over discipline, commitment concerns

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has explained his reasoning for the punishment dished out to Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jayden Adams. The 23-year-old Adams was removed from the squad before Bafana’s game in Gqeberha against Congo, and the explanation at the time was that it was for disciplinary reasons.

On Thursday, Adams’ name was again absent from the squad announced by the Belgian, who said he had been unhappy with the player’s professionalism. “If a young player like Jayden contacts you to say that he wants to arrive late for personal reasons, I’m sorry, but that is not the right mentality,” Broos said. “At 23 years old, you need to make the effort to be here. I have imposed a bit of punishment on him, but this punishment won’t last forever.

According to Broos, playing for the national team was meant to be seen as a privilege, and players needed to do their best attend team camps, even if they had to “run for 100 kilometres” to be there. “It’s a job, not a holiday,” Broos said. Bafana Bafana will take on Uganda and South Sudan next week as they seek to qualify for next year’s Africa’s Cup of Nations. A win in either game will be enough to see team book their place in the finals in Morocco.

Bafana squad Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine. Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana.