Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was highly impressed by the professional attitude shown by the Mamelodi Sundowns contingent, who reported for national team training in Johannesburg on Monday morning. The national team is in camp ahead of Friday's AFCON qualifier against the visiting Libya at the Orlando Stadium. Four days later, the teams will have a return fixture in Libya.

"I paid special attention to the returning Sundowns players who arrived from Sudan on Sunday," said Broos, in a press conference convened by Safa on Monday afternoon. "I was pleased to welcome them back before breakfast. I was happy that they joined us for breakfast.

"They were very professional, and I was happy to see that they liked to be with the national team. It shows they want to play for the national team, and in the past, it was not always like that." ALSO READ: WATCH: Bafana coach Hugo Broos furious with St Louis City over lack of communication of Njabulo Blom issue

Broos has put the Njabulo Blom saga to bed after he expressed his disappointment with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, St Louis City SC, who did not share details of the player's pending arrival after he was called up. Blom told Broos a few days ago that he may have contracted Covid-19 while his club did not advise. St Louis City has now made it official and has sent an official note to inform of his illness. WATCH: Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he hasn’t spoken to Vincent Kompany about Lyle Foster

Interestingly, Blom has made an impact at his US club which have fixtures during the upcoming FIFA break. There are no prizes for guessing but Broos will be keeping an eye on the St Louis City team during their MLS campaign over the next few days. Broos announced that Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm will replace Blom. The well-travelled Timm has been a consistent performer for Pirates and deserves his maiden call-up to the national team. @Herman_Gibbs