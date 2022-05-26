Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, May 26, 2022

Bafana coach Hugo Broos names final 23-man squad for Afcon

Hugo Broos, coach of South Africa during the 2022 International Friendly South Africa Press Conference and Training at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on the 21 March 2022. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has picked his final 23 man squad that will harbour the hopes of a nation going into the opening match of Africa Cup Of Nations (Afcon) 2023 qualification.

Bafana will have to adjust their navigation of Group K with Zimbabwe's suspension from international competition disqualifying them from the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe's inability to participate in these qualifiers offers Bafana a great chance to make it to the continental showpiece, needing to beat off Liberia in competition for the available two qualification spots.

Thembinkosi Lorch and Percy Tau make their way back into the coach's plans after displaying scintillating form in their respective club's continental expeditions. Kaizer Chiefs player Keagan Dolly was the most notable exclusion, with Broos confirming his injury.

ALSO READ: Even without Warriors, we will have to fight, says Bafana captain Ronwen Williams

Bafana will take on Morocco on June 9 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the North African country’s  coastal city of Rabat.

Bafana Bafana 23 man squad to face Morocco :

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Lyle Lakay (all three of Mamelodi Sundowns), Bandile Shandu, Innocent Maela (both Orlando Pirates), Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Taariq Fielies, Terrence Mashego (both Cape Town City)

Midfielders: Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Phathutshedzo Nange (Chiefs),

Strikers: Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Khanyisa Mayo (City), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, USA), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt)

@SmisoMsomi16

IOL Sport

