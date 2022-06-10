Bafana coach Hugo Broos not disappointed by performance against Morocco

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana conceded an 87th minute goal as they suffered defeat in their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2023 qualification match against Morocco on Thursday night. Coach Hugo Broos’ men made a bright start when Lyle Foster opened the scoring in the eighth minute, however, they were on the backfoot for their entire contest but the Belgian mentor was pleased with his side's application.

"No, not at all (the result we wanted). I thought we could win, then after the goal we received I was happy with one point, if you get a second goal so close to the end it’s disappointing,” Broos said after the game. “For sure we know what to do now in September. I was not – how can I say it – disappointed about the performance today. We will fight for it. We played against a very strong Moroccan team. “So that was good. Let’s hope that we can do it in September twice and hopefully get two victories.”

Bafana had just 36% possession, five shots at goal and with one going on target. The intention to absorb pressure and play on the counter attack was clear from the onset and that's how Foster broke through on goal to give his side the lead. The South African men's national team featured a couple of debutants, amongst them Sphephelo Sithole who was amongst Bafana's best players on the night. The 23-year-old, though, did appear to be struggling with injury for the majority of the game and coach Broos revealed his displeasure at conceding a late goal without 'Yaya' on the field even though they had asked him if he was okay at half time.

“We were waiting ‘till the ball was out, but the ball was staying in and then we lost the ball in a very simple way (by Yusuf Maart) and after that it was 2-1,” explained Broos

"We asked him during the half-time, he said ‘Yeah, no problem, no problem’. So okay, no problem,” the coach continued. “But you see then at a certain moment there is a problem and then you cannot change immediately. And as you play with 10, you concede the goal.” Bafana' chances at qualification chances are still intact after match day one. They will need to beat 144th-ranked Liberia home and away to all but guarantee themselves a chance at Afcon in Ivory Coast.

