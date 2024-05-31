Bafana coach Hugo Broos warns teen sensation Relebohile Mofokeng against moving abroad too soon

Mofokeng has impressed so much in his breakthrough season that clubs in Europe have started to take note. However, Broos feels a move abroad would be too soon for the youngster, and used Casius Mailula as an example. After starring for Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2022/23 season, Mailula transferred to Canadian side Toronto FC, who play in the United States’ MLS, and has struggled for game time. The presence of Italian superstars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne has also not helped Mailula’s case.

“That’s what I said also with Mailula. This is not the right moment to go overseas,” Broos said, according to iDiski Times. “He played what? 18 games, he doesn’t have international experience nothing. What I said about Mailula I repeat it now to Mofokeng; Stay at Pirates,” Broos urged. “Play another season here in South Africa with the Champions League maybe hopefully and then he will be a better player. You see what happened with Mailula. He went to Toronto and there were two former Italian internationals, what are you going to do with a little guy from South Africa there?

“He didn’t play many games he is on the bench. What does he learn there? I hope the agent of Mofokeng is more clever than the one of Mailula and he decides what is important for the player not important for him. “Let’s see what happens and I hope that he stays at Pirates, that he plays another season.” Full Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Thapelo Morena, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams