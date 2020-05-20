Bafana coach Ntseki has no doubt Percy Tau will join big European club

DURBAN - Bafana Bafana star forward Percy Tau is enjoying a dream start to his European journey as his club were crowned champions of Belgium recently. A wave of jubilation swept through Bruges this past weekend as Club Brugge were officially handed the Jupiter Pro League title - their 16th first division triumph. Tau is currently on loan with the Belgian outfit from English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. His meteoric rise has seen him win the PSL, Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup, Telkom Knockout, PSL Footballer of the Season and Belgian First Division Player of the Year awards. All those accomplishments have been achieved in quick succession, but Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is confident that this fame will not distract the progress of the mercurial Tau. “Every stage is the preparation of how you handle fame,” Ntseki said in an interview with IOL Sport. “How do you handle being popular? Are you still humble with all the success on your shoulders? Do you still give respect to your profession?

“For one to sign with Albion and not play there, it should have been a huge disappointment. But he wasn’t deflated, he kept on working hard. The Percy that I know is that type of person because of the journey that he went through. He believes in himself, he works hard and he wants to achieve more.”

In one season, Tau locked horns with giant clubs like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in European competitions. And that would have helped him to further believe in his abilities.

Ntseki sees more benefits for Tau as a player and for his national team.

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau in action for Brugge against Real Madrid’s Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu. Picture: Reuters

“I don’t see him struggling in terms of handling the success that is coming his way and being a big player for South Africa and Bafana Bafana,” Ntseki said.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker has become an integral player for Bafana because of his potency in front of goal.

“When he is in camp, he is the same player, he always gives respect to other players, he respects the technical team, the support staff and everybody,” Ntseki added.

“Whenever he is getting too much attention from the public, Percy will always stay humble. That will work for him to handle whatever comes his way. He has gone through all the phases in his career and that has prepared him for high levels of life where he has to conduct himself in a different way.”

Ntseki has no doubt that Tau will clinch a huge deal with a big European club. “Over time, Percy will get to where he wants to be and where everyone wants him to be. A top team will come. It is not going to be nice for Percy to sign for a top team and not play.

"That time will come when he will be ready to play for that top team. Everyone wants him to move to another level of football. His qualities will bring him to that team as long as he is given an opportunity to play. He will showcase his talent and that’s how Percy will become a top player playing for a top team,” Ntseki said.

Tau’s progress will certainly be of great interest to Ntseki as he tries to make Bafana a powerhouse in Africa again.



