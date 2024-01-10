Bafana conclude Afcon preparations with a goalless draw against Lesotho

Bafana Bafana concluded their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw against Lesotho at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday. All focus will switch to the Ivory Coast now for the South African national football team after finalising their pre-tournament preparations against neighbours Lesotho.

Ahead of the encounter, head coach Hugo Broos made no secret of the fact that the results of this encounter mattered little to him and it showed in the duration of the 90 minutes. The Belgian-born mentor made six substitutions to his team following a goalless opening 45 minutes, looking to gauge the level of sharpness from his players. The absence of Captain Ronwen Williams, defender Mothobi Mvala and midfielder Themba Zwane would not have been the most ideal scenario for Bafana, but their availability will be a welcome boost in the opening match.

Experienced central defender Siyanda Xulu captained the side, while Nkosinathi Sibisi partnered him in defence, a combination expected to remain the same against Mali next in the opening match. The first stanza of this encounter had very little to show in the way of goalmouth action as Evidence Makgopa’s shot in anger that flew over the bar was the only real attempt at goal.

Even with the wholesale changes, Bafana were restricted to shots from long range as they struggled to create chances, placing a spotlight on the squad’s bluntness. If Broos’ men are to have any chance at defying the odds at Afcon, the likes of Percy Tau, Mihlali Mayambela, Zakhele Lepasa and Thapelo Maseko are going to have to find their scoring boots. Bafana will depart for Ivory Coast on Thursday and will play their first match next Tuesday against Mali at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly at 10 pm.