Bafana crash out of CHAN following drubbing at the hands of Angola

Cape Town — Bafana Bafana have crashed out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and will not be making the trip to next year's finals in Algeria. On Sunday, the visiting Angolan side built on their first leg 2-0 win by scoring a 4-1 win over Bafana Bafana and they signed off with a 6-1 second round aggregate score at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto. The match was initially scheduled for Orlando Stadium.

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, who was in charge of the team in the absence of national coach Hugo Broos, had one training session ahead of the match. Early in the match, Bafana Bafana looked like they could overturn the deficit, given their promising start. Monnapule Saleng’s free-kick in the sixth minute provided the springboard for the opening score when Prince Nxumalo outjumped the Angolan defence to score with a well-struck header.

In the next 10 minutes, Bafana Bafana had at least three scoring chances, including a good call for a penalty which was denied. Instead, disaster struck for Bafana Bafana later in the half when defender Mosa Lebusa scored an own goal while trying to clear a goalmouth cross. He tried to head the ball over the crossbar, but it flew wide of goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse and into the back of the net. In the second half, Angola scored three unanswered goals to secure a slot in next year's CHAN in Algeria. Delvi Viera, Joaquim Paciencia and Daniel Kilola were the scorers.

