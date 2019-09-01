Darren Keet won't play against Zambia. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet, as well as defender Thapelo Mokoena, have been withdrawn from the squad to face Zambia in an international friendly clash on September 7. Mokoena is nursing an injury while Keet is finalising his work permit in Belgium, which requires him to stay in that country until all the paperwork is complete.

Riyaad Pieterse of Mamelodi Sundowns has been called up to replace Keet with Luckyboy Mokoena of Highlands Park getting his first call up to take the place of Mokoena.

The squad assembles in Johannesburg on Sunay, and departs for Zambia on September 5.

This will be new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki’s first match in charge following the resignation of Stuart Baxter at the beginning of August.

South Africa is using this match to prepare for their back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan to be played in November.

African News Agency (ANA)



