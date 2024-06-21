Bafana name Cosafa Cup squad without Chiefs, Pirares and Sundowns players

Bafana Bafana squad

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos said he hoped to use competitions like the Cosafa Cup and the CHAN to build an experienced national pool, but that idea seems to have been kiboshed.

After naming the squad, Bafana assistant coach Mkhalele, who will be in charge of the team during the Cosafa Cup, said: “For us to be able to compete and achieve our results, our view is that it is important to have more players to select from, but more importantly, players with the required competency to perform at the highest level of football.