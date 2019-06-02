Segolame Boy of Botswana is challenged by Katlego Mohamme of South Africa during their Cosafa Cup match at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Sunday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Bafana Bafana threw away a 2-0 lead and were dumped out of the COSAFA Cup on Sunday when they were beaten by Botswana on penalties. Having been behind for most of the match, Thathayaone Ditlhokwe scored the equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game to take it to penalties, and the Zebras were able to get the job done and send South Africa crashing out of the competition in the quarter-final stage.

The game had started positively for the home team, who found themselves ahead in the 19th minute when Portugal-based Luther Singh found the back of the net with a cool finish after a defence splitting pass from Teboho Mokoena.

Grant Margeman extended South Africa’s lead nine minutes later after being set up by Kabelo Mahlatsi.

However, the second half began with Bafana on the back foot as the visitors looked to get back into the game.

Lebobang Ditsele pulled one back in the 61st minute when he beat Reyaad Pieterse in the South African goal. Both teams created further chances to score after then, but it was Ditlhokwe who had the final say when he equalised deep into stoppage time to send the game into a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Mokoena – who was named man-of-the-match – failed to hold his nerve and his spotkick was saved by the Botswana keeper, leaving Mothusi Johnson to score the winning kick.

IOL Sport