Bafana set to travel to Windhoek for international friendly on October 8
JOHANNESBURG - The SA Football Association (Safa) announced on Thursday that the South Africa men’s team will travel to Windhoek to play Namibia in an international friendly at the Independence Stadium on October 8.
Less than a week later, Bafana Bafana will host Zambia in another international men’s friendly match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on October 13.
The SA government on Wednesday allowed international travel once again as the country moved to level one lockdown, though restrictions on sporting events still remained.
Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki will address the Safa on Saturday, in Johannesburg, where he will present his final programme.
The two proposed friendly matches against Southern African nation opponents are meant to fine-tune the senior men’s team before the two back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome.
Bafana welcome Sao Tome at FNB Stadium on November 13, before engaging the same opponents in the return game three days later.
South Africa then take on Ghana at FNB Stadium on March 25 in the penultimate Afrcon 2021 qualifiers, before completing the programme away to Sudan in Khartoum on March 30.
The Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers start in May 2021. Bafana are in group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and African powerhouse Ghana.
Only group winners will advance to the final round of qualifying where 10 group winners will be drawn into five two-legged affairs to determine the five countries that will represent Africa in Qatar.
African News Agency (ANA)