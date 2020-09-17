Bafana set to travel to Windhoek for international friendly on October 8

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Football Association (Safa) announced on Thursday that the South Africa men’s team will travel to Windhoek to play Namibia in an international friendly at the Independence Stadium on October 8.

Less than a week later, Bafana Bafana will host Zambia in another international men’s friendly match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on October 13.

The SA government on Wednesday allowed international travel once again as the country moved to level one lockdown, though restrictions on sporting events still remained.

Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki will address the Safa on Saturday, in Johannesburg, where he will present his final programme.

The two proposed friendly matches against Southern African nation opponents are meant to fine-tune the senior men’s team before the two back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome.