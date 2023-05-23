Bafana to host World Cup semi-finalists Morocco at FNB Stadium in June

Cape Town — Following a meeting between Safa and Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA), it was agreed that FNB Stadium will host the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Morocco. The match will be played on June 17. The outcome will be of academic importance as both Morocco and South Africa are among the six countries that have already qualified for the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast in January next year.

In their opening-round clash, a brave but outclassed Bafana slipped up against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat in June last year. After an early goal by Burnley's Lyle Foster, Morocco came back from a goal down to beat Bafana 2-1. World Cup upstarts Morocco made history last December by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the global showpiece. They should be a big attraction next month.

New SAFA chief executive Lydia Monyepao and CFO Gronie Hluyo met Stadium Management chief executive Bertie Grobbelaar and discussed several issues, and it cleared the way for the match to be played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue. “All financial matters between Safa and Stadium Management have been resolved and the 2023 Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Morocco will go ahead at FNB Stadium on 17 June 2023 as scheduled,” Grobbelaar said. “This was an incredibly cordial engagement between two long-time partners, and I am happy that our meeting was conducted in such a warm spirit. We are happy that all the issues have been resolved,” said Monyepao.