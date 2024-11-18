Bafana v South Sudan in Cape Town is no dead rubber as Broos chases Afcon top seed spot

Though Bafana Bafana’s final Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifier against South Sudan in Cape Town may be seen as a dead rubber, there is a significant reward on the line if the hosts are able to achieve yet another win. Both Uganda and South Africa qualified for next year’s Afcon ahead of their penultimate fixture against each other, courtesy of bottom-placed South Sudan’s 3-2 win over Congo on Thursday.

With qualification assured with two games to spare, Bafana beat hosts Uganda 2-0 on Friday. The win saw Bafana overtake Uganda in top spot of the group with 11 points, while Uganda have 10.

Top seeding on the line While the first two teams qualify for Afcon, finishing at the summit of the group will guarantee a top seeding for the tournament at the end of 2025 in Morocco. That would mean Bafana would be able to avoid the other top seeds during the group stage of the competition, which could be key if they are to build on their third place finish in the 2023 edition. Broos said it would be no small feat if his side did indeed finish top of their group.