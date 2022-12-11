Bafana will do well to take a feather out of Morocco’s cap

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana ran out of steam in the last few months, but that incoming opponents Morocco achieved the improbable in the Fifa World Cup this weekend should serve as genuine motivation. The Atlas Lions became the first African nation to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals after beating the mighty Portugal in the quarter-final on Saturday.

That feat augured well for Africa. But in the same breath it should serve as motivation for the rest of the African nations, especially those that will play Morocco. And one of the nations that will face them is South Africa. The two teams are in Group K in the delayed Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers and are due to meet in June next year.

Bafana and Morocco met earlier this year in Rabat, with the latter running out 2-1 victors as they began their 2024 qualifiers campaign on a high note. Of course that match would serve as dead rubber in June if Bafana managed to beat Liberia in both matches in March to seal passage to the tournament in Ivory Coast.

But Bafana shouldn’t think about that yet. It’s not often that they play a highly-ranked nation after coach Hugo Broo’s bizarre selection of opponents lately. ALSO READ: I think I’m dreaming - Morocco keeper after historic World Cup victory over Portugal In the last two international windows, Bafana hosted lowly-ranked side Sierra Leone, Botswana, Mozambique, and Angola in their qualifiers' preparations.

Broos attempted to explain his choice of opposition as he wanted to avoid criticism should they lose. But when will Bafana actually learn some football lessons if they don’t test themselves against the best? When will they qualify for the 2024 Afcon or 2026 World Cup? All that remains a mystery. But every South African footballing fan will be thrilled that they don’t have an option but to host Morocco in the return leg.

Morocco have clearly established themselves as the best footballing nation in Africa, following their success in both men’s and women’s football. South African-born coach Pitso Mosimane has said Morocco had long been head and shoulders above the rest of Africa due to massive investments. Five takeaways from Morocco's remarkable World Cup victory over Portugal

Morocco recently completed building the Mohammed Vl complex that is worth over R4.5 billion, after adding to the R300 million that they were given by Fifa. In other countries, sadly, that money has gone into the pockets of its leaders. But the rest of the 53 regions shouldn’t be deterred and lick old wounds. Instead they must find means of ensuring that they catch up with Morocco as well.

Only time will tell if that actually happens. @Mihlalibaleka IOL Sport