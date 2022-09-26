Bafana will hold another camp in November, says coach Hugo Broos

Johannesburg — Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has confirmed that the national team will hold a camp in November after getting the green light from Fifa this week. Bafana beat Sierra Leone 4-0 on Saturday, while they’ll face Botswana at FNB on Tuesday night.

However, their plans to hold another camp just before the World Cup in November were in serious doubt, especially given the plans of the PSL. The Premiership has allocated November 14 for the release of players for the World Cup, while two days earlier four teams will play in the Carling Cup. But those plans will not disturb Bafana’s intentions to play two friendlies ahead of their back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.

“There’ll be a camp. We have confirmation from Fifa that between 14 to 20 November, it’s a Fifa period so clubs have to release players,” Broos said. “From next week, we’ll start the preparations as we’ll be looking for two new opponents to play. I must say we need to prepare for the games in March.” Broos said he is pleased with the current group of players at his disposal, while he hopes to continue with them heading to the matches in November and March.

“We've already analysed tomorrow's opponent and it was our conclusion that it won’t be an easy game compared to Saturday’s,” Broos explained. “But that’s a good thing. After these two games, the plan is to go on with this group. Maybe we’ll change three or four players due to some eventualities.” @Mihlalibaleka

