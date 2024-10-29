Bafana’s Ronwen Williams misses out on Yashin Trophy at Ballon d’Or awards

South Africa’s goalkeeper Ronwen Williams ended ranked ninth in the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Monday evening. Walking away with the Yashlin Trophy as the world’s best goalkeeper was Aston Villa and Argentina shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez.

It was the first time a South African had been nominated for the prestigious honour in the ceremony known as football’s Oscars. Ahead of the awards, Williams was doing well in a public vote for the top keeper, but the placings of the 10 nominees were decided by a panel of journalists from the world’s top footballing nations.

Nominations keep coming Last week, Williams was also nominated for three accolades at the upcoming Caf Awards. Williams will be vying for the African Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, and Interclub Player of the year due to his exploits for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana. “It’s an honour and a privilege to be recognised amongst the greats,” said Williams.

“It’s a massive achievement, I still get goosebumps. Hopefully this will open more doors for South Africans and Africans to get the recognition.” Asked if some of the top keepers like Martinez were inspiration for Williams, he was emphatic in his response. “Definitely. They’re playing at the highest level, the most prestigious tournaments. I try and copy them and see how they stay at the highest level. I just try be on their level.