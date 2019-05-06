Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis casts her vote in Johannesburg on Monday. Photo: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Banyana Banyana joined those who had applied for special votes by casting their ballots on Monday in Johannesburg. Captain Janine van Wyk and coach Desiree Ellis were among those pictured making their X on Monday morning before the team jetted off to the United States for Sunday’s World Cup warm-up friendly against USA in Santa Clara, California.

Just before the Women’s World Cup, Banyana will travel to Amiens in France, where they will face Norway on 2 June.

The players and team management were among 774 000 South Africans who successfully applied to cast a special vote on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s Election Day, according to the Independent Electoral Commission.

Among that group were IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

South Africans based overseas made their mark on Freedom Day, 27 April.

“Your vote counts! Special voting underway for @Banyana_Banyana as they leave for the USA tonight and won’t be in the country on Election Day, Wednesday 8 May,” read a tweet from the Banyana Banyana Twitter account.

Coach Ellis said at the weekend that the squad were excited about their trip to America.

“It’s not a Fifa date, but we’ve always spoken about using the squad, and getting players to stand up. We are playing the defending champions, the number one team in the world, and there’s an opportunity for players to shine,” she said.

“It will never easy to play USA, and we are nine hours behind. But we want to show a little more improvement in defence and attack.”





