Amanda Mthandi heads the ball away for Banyana Banyana against Finland on Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

PARALIMNI, Cyprus – Banyana Banyana fell to a crushing 3-0 defeat to Finland in their ninth-place playoff in the Cyprus Women’s Cup in Paralimni on Wednesday. One goal in the first half and two in the second stanza were enough to see the Europeans to victory in the second meeting between the two sides, with the first tie ending in a 2-2 draw in Larnaca last week.

Finland took the lead in the 31st minute from Katarina Naumanen’s header after Banyana Banyana failed to defend a corner kick.

Just five minutes into the stanza, Banyana found themselves two goals down after goalkeeper Kaylin Swart lost possession, and a long-range shot from Iina Salma made it 2-0.

Finland found their third goal just two minutes before the final whistle, with another strike from distance by Olga Ahtinenthat to seal the emphatic result.

This was Banyana’s third loss in a row, which doomed South Africa to a 10th-place finish.

Banyana continue with their Women’s World Cup preparations when they face Jamaica next month in Durban.

African News Agency (ANA)