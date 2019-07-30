Banyana skipper Janine Van Wyk speaks to the media ahead of the Cosafa Cup. Photo: @Banyana_Banyana on twitter

PORT ELIZABETH – Banyana Banyana began their preparations to defend the Cosafa Cup title in Port Elizabeth yesterday. Coach Desiree Ellis and her charges are confident they can do the business.

South Africa's opening match is against Comoros Islands tomorrow.

The Groups are:

Group A: South Africa, Comoros Islands, Malawi and Madagascar

Group B: Zambia, Namibia, Mauritius and Botswana.

Croup C: Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Angola and Eswatini

Only the top team in each pool will advance to the semi-finals, along with the best second-place finisher.

Speaking to the media in Port Elizabeth ahead of the start of the 2019 COSAFA Women's Championship. SA plays Comoros on Wednesday 31 August at Wolfson Stadium at 15h30 @Banyana_Banyana @BafanaBafana @SasolLeague @SasolSA #limitless @COSAFAMEDIA pic.twitter.com/NspCOm4EyY — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 29, 2019

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will take a 20-player squad into the tournament.

Six of these players were not at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France. They are: Priscilla Pesa, Shange Sthembile, Noxolo Cesane, Hilda Magaia, Robyn Moodaly and Ongeziwe Dlangisa.

African News Agency (ANA)